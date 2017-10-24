× Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for ‘Boogie Nights’

CHICAGO (AP) _ Mark Wahlberg says he hopes God will forgive him for his turn as a porn star in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune ahead of an event with Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich on Friday that he hopes “that God is a movie fan and also forgiving” because he says he’s made “some poor choices” in the past. Wahlberg listed “Boogie Nights” when asked if he’s prayed for forgiveness for any of his movies.

“Boogie Nights” follows the career of Wahlberg’s character Dirk Diggler through the porn industry in the 1970s and 1980s.

Wahlberg has talked frequently about his Catholic faith and hosted an event honoring Pope Francis during his U.S. visit in 2015. Wahlberg jokingly asked the pope’s forgiveness for the movie “Ted” at that event.