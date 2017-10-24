× More Rauner, Democrat showdowns on tap in fall session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois General Assembly faces another showdown with Gov. Bruce Rauner as it returns Tuesday for its fall session.

Democrats who control the Legislature bested the Republican governor in July when they adopted an income-tax increase and the state’s first budget in two years over Rauner’s vetoes.

Now, lawmakers will consider other legislation the governor nixed. It includes prohibiting “right to work” zones which unions oppose; more timely reporting of bills which state agencies incur; and a requirement that insurance companies get state approval for the premiums they charge for workers’ compensation coverage.

The budget mess isn’t over either. Rauner claims the plan Democrats approved is more than $1 billion out of balance. Lawmakers say the governor has made cuts of $370 million they will examine.