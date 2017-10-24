× Mother finds video of man raping 7-year-old daughter in ‘deleted photos’ folder on iPad

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man faces multiple charges after a mother discovered a video of him raping her 7-year-old daughter in the “deleted photos” folder on his iPad, according to San Antonio Express-News.

Jose Trinidad Gonzalez, 35, faces sexual assault and child pornography charges, according to a police arrest report obtained by the paper.

According to the report, the suspect allowed the victim and the victim’s siblings to play games on his iPad.

On Sunday, the mother was using the iPad when she opened the “deleted photos” folder and found a photo of her 7-year-old daughter’s genitals and video of the suspect raping the child, according to the report.

The mother called police and Gonzalez was arrested on Sunday. He is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $150,000 bond.