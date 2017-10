Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Could there be new life for the old Jamestown Mall? The North County shopping center had been in decline for several years before it closed permanently in 2014. The St. Louis County Port Authority has agreed to take ownership of the mall and will be looking for ideas for future redevelopment.

St. Louis County Executive, Steve Stenger, joined us at FOX 2 to talk about it.