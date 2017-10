Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _An overturned tractor trailer has closed the westbound ramp of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge near Interstate 70. Our FOX 2 Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell is on the scene.

Diesel fuel was leaking into the drain but crews are diluting it. So far, there is a small jam forming near that approach.

The delay could last up to two hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.