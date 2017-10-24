Proper eye exams and checkups are important for your infants, toddlers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Did you know that even if no eye or vision problems are apparent, babies need their first eye assessment at six months? Undiagnosed and uncorrected eye and vision problems in children are a public health concern. Dr. James Deom, a member of the Optometry Cares board of directors, joins Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss what parents and caregivers need to know when it comes to getting their children's eyes checked