× Wanna Bet? Irish bookmaker doesn’t give St. Louis odds of landing Amazon HQ2

ST. LOUIS, MO- Plenty of prognosticators have already crunched the numbers to see which cities check all the boxes Amazon put out earlier this year when it announced a search for a second North American headquarters. Thinkpieces have been posted in publications like Forbes, Recode and Fortune among many outlets offering predictions on which cities are best positioned to win this generation’s Willy Wonka Golden Ticket.

And now the sharps are setting odds.

Irish bookmaker PaddyPower says the betting money is on Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas to win the race, with both cities coming in at 2-1 co-favorites. The rest of the top five: Philadelphia, PA (7-1), Boston, MA (8-1) and Toronto (9-1).

The bookmaker did not list odds for a St. Louis bid, a Kansas City bid, or the state of Missouri’s proposal. The site listed a total of 22 cities, including two (Melbourne, Australia and Dublin, Ireland) which are not in North America.