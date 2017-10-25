ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Marvel Universe Live! is hitting the stage October 26 at the Chaifetz Arena. FOX 2's Lisa Hart caught up with the super heroes this morning in Maryland Heights.
Marvel Universe Live! Oct. 26-29 at Chaifetz Arena
