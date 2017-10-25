Astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison speaks to students at St. Louis Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American female astronaut, is in St. Louis today. She will meet with middle school students at the St. Louis Science Center to discuss the impact science made on her life.

In her speech, Dr. Jemison will urge students to study careers in S.T.E.M., science, technology, engineering and math. She will also join us live on FOX 2 News in the Morning around 7:15 a.m.

Dr. Jemison, a graduated of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Illinois, earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Stanford University in 1977. She spent time studying in Cuba, Kenya and Thailand before obtaining her M.D. from Cornell University in New York in 1981.

In the early stages of her career, she worked as a general practitioner and medical officer in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Thailand.

Jemison made her career change in 1985, after returning to the United States. In 1986, she applied for admission to NASA's astronaut training program. After being chosen, she became the first African-American woman to be admitted into the program and earned the title, Science Mission Specialist.

On September 12, 1992, Dr. Jemison, along with six other astronauts, flew into space aboard the Endeavour. During her eight day mission, she was responsible for conducting experiments on weightlessness and motion sickness.

In addition to being the first woman of color in space, Dr. Jemison is a physician, scientist, engineer, explorer and futurist.

Astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison at St. Louis Science Center

10 a-2 p

James S. McDonnell Planetarium

5050 Oakland Avenue

To learn more visit: SLSC.org

Information: Biography.com