Brother photoshops clown from ‘It’ into sister’s engagement photos

Nothing says romance like a creepy, killer clown.

Jesse McLaren (who works at BuzzFeed) got creative when his sister asked him to take her engagement photos. So in the spirit of Halloween, McLaren photoshopped Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the “It” movie in the background of the photos.

In each photograph, the killer clown can be seen, creepily peering from behind a bush as the couple kiss, or from the shadows of a bridge.

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

“My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo,” McLaren wrote. “Countdown until she notices.”

McLaren shared the photos with his 600,000 Twitter followers, and they have been retweeted on the social media platform more than 50,000 times and gained more than 170,000 likes.

It didn’t take her long to notice the hilarious prank. Eventually the bride-to-be did notice Pennywise in the background.

She found him A post shared by McJesse (@larenmcjesse) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

“On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need. On the other … I totally want to use these,” she told McLaren via text message.

Pennywise the Clown has become a viral sensation since the adaptation of Stephen King’s 1990 movie “It.”

The movie is about an evil clown that causes several kids from the town to go missing.