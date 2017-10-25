‘Canstruction’ sees design teams use cans as art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s called “Canstruction” – local design teams using cans of food as art and it benefits Operation Food Search.

Teams from the architecture, engineering, and construction community come together to compete, trying to see of their designs of canned food and boxed food stack up.

“The build time was six hours, we had a few times finish in three hours and a few teams took the full six and then we did awards after,” said Preston Scott, from architecture firm Hastings+Chivetta.

The real winner is Operation Food Search, which gets all the food donated by the teams.

“We raised just over a little bit over 17,000 cans, so it will be over 25,000 pounds of food,” Scott said.

The Canstruction competition had not taken place in St. Louis since 2011, but Hastings+Chivttea architects said they plan on bringing it back—bigger and better—next year to help Operation Food Search.