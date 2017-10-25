Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…OCTOBER 26, 2017

The wild weather and temperature ride still in play…a fast warm up on Thursday with gusty winds…75 in the afternoon…then here comes a fall arctic cold front early Friday morning…it means biz…clouds and wind driven spotty rain showers…49 for the high and dropping…maybe some snowflakes and/or flurries Friday night…very limited but possible…then just cold all weekend long…warming up a little next week….the peak at Halloween…dry times and chilly…not real cold.