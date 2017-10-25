Faulty heater leads to carbon monoxide scare in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. _A faulty heater led to a scare this morning in St. Charles County. The Wentzville Fire Department responded to a call around 6:20 a.m. for a carbon monoxide situation at a home on Saddlebrook Court. Two people were taken to the hospital, where they are stable.

According to firefighters, the resident were very lucky the results were not much worse. With this cold weather, many people are firing up their heaters for the first time this season. This is a prime example of why it's important to have your furnace inspected each year and have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home.