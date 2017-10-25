× Former Kinloch mayor sentenced to 8 months for theft

KINLOCH, Mo. – The former mayor of a St. Louis County town has been sentenced to eight months in jail for stealing money from the town’s fire protection district.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Kinloch Mayor Darren Small was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. His wife, Jayna Small, a former president of the fire district board of directors, was sentenced to probation last week. The couple must repay $75,000 to the district.

In addition to mayor, Small is the former fire chief for Kinloch, a town of about 300 residents.

Darren Small pleaded guilty in August. Authorities say the Smalls used a fire district debit card to pay bills and buy personal items. Jayna Small also wrote checks to herself, including a $7,200 check to pay for her murdered son’s funeral.