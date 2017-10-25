Illinois lawmakers address sexual harassment

SPRINGFIELD, Il. _Elected officials in Illinois have introduced legislation to address sexual harassment. It comes after an open letter began circulating in the capitol, alleging widespread sexual harassment, without naming names.
More than 130 people signed the letter, including legislators and lobbyists.
The incidents mentioned outlined situations involving male legislators. A female state representative filed the resolution to try and change the culture that breeds such behavior.
