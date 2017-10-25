Kevin’​s Reel World – Clooney & Bad Moms Talk Dirty Diapers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _First time papa, George Clooney, tells Kevin about the biggest change of fatherhood so far, and it ain't pretty.  He confirms Clooney's claim with the bad moms themselves, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell & Kathryn Hahn.