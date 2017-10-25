× Man caught with $2 million worth of drugs in car sentenced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being caught with more than $2 million in drugs during a traffic stop in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that 58-year-old Lowell Johnson of Metropolis, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau.

Johnson was stopped for speeding in November 2016 in Carter County. A deputy noticed an odor of marijuana and began a search that uncovered 850 pounds of marijuana, 12 pounds of methamphetamine and more than two pounds of cocaine.

Johnson told authorities he intended to sell the drugs in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.