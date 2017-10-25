No winner for more than half a million Queen of Hearts Jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVISTON, IL – Thousands of people flocked to the small town of Aviston, Illinois Wednesday night for a chance to win over $570,000.

It was the weekly Queen of Hearts drawing and since no one has won in weeks, the jackpot is huge.

“We have 41 weeks already and no one has been able to find the queen,” said Dale Rakers, the Commander of Aviston American Legion 1239. “I really do believe that queen is jumping from spot to spot on that board.”

When Karl Netemeier heard his PIN number called, that automatically put $500 in his pocket.

He said, of course he would like to have picked the Queen of Hearts and get his hands on the half a million dollars jackpot, but he was all smiles when he pulled a Joker card.

That drawing added another $1,000 to Netemier’s winnings.

“I just couldn’t believe it and I got lucky,” he said, smiling.

The next drawing is scheduled for November 1st.