Paul’s Market in Ferguson celebrates 57 years-of-service

FERGUSON, Mo. _Fifty-seven years ago this month, Elvis Presley performed his latest single Stuck On You. It's a catchy little hit that wouldn't stick around too long, unlike the grocery store that opened that same month in 1960 and continues to rock Ferguson, Missouri.

Gary Crump, owner of Paul's Market, stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to discuss their anniversary celebration and National Pork Month.

Paul's Market in Ferguson

1020 N. Elizabeth Avenue

Ferguson, Mo.

(314) 524-3652

To learn more visit: PaulsMarketSTL.com