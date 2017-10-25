Song of the Day – Marvel Universe

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil! This all new show unites some of Marvel’s super heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, and Black Widow to fight the most threatening villains! This battle takes pace October 26th through the 29th at Chaifetz Arena!

Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth. This all new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, October 24th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.