× Still no suspects in killing of 2 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police say no suspects have been identified after a man and woman were found shot to death near a stolen motorcycle.

The bodies were found around 1 a.m. Tuesday in south St. Louis. Police on Wednesday identified the male victim as 40-year-old Joseph Finger. The woman killed, who was identified Tuesday, was 27-year-old Megan Nieder.

Police say it’s unclear if the victims were riding the motorcycle when they were shot. Both were on the ground and dead by the time police arrived.

The motorcycle was reported stolen in September.

A suspect ran off after the shooting. Police saythey have no description.

The shooting followed a violent weekend in which three other people were killed in St. Louis.