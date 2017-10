Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Halloween is this coming Tuesday, but if you want to practice your partying, we've got just the event for you. Halloween in the Central West End, is Saturday. Kate Haher, Executive Director of the Central West End Business Community Improvement District, tells us all about this all-day event!

The Legendary Halloween in the Central West End

11:00am - Midnight Saturday

N. Euclid Ave. & Maryland Avenue

To learn more visit: CWEHalloween.com