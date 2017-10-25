World War II soldier to be laid to rest in Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. _The remains of a St. Louis native, killed in World War II, will return to St. Louis today. Infantry soldier Michael Aiello, 35, went missing in action after a battle in the Netherlands in 1944. Remains disinterred from an American cemetery in Belgium were identified through DNA as Aiello's.

His remains will arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport this afternoon, then will be escorted to the Springfield, Illinois area, where his family lived.

Aiello's funeral is Saturday, October 29, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.