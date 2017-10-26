× 2 injured, police car damaged after rolling gun battle

FERGUSON, Mo. – Two men are hospitalized and a police car is damaged after a rolling gun battle in St. Louis County.

Police say two cars were driving along West Florissant Avenue near Ferguson Wednesday night when shots were fired. Two men in one of the cars were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both are in stable condition.

Police say one of the men was hit by gunfire from the other car. The other apparently shot himself accidentally.

A stray bullet hit a St. Louis County police car hubcap, but police do not believe the police car was targeted. No officers were injured.

Police are looking for the white sedan that drove away from the scene.