Blues win and a local charity receives $200

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Blues finally breaking their power play drought last night against the Calgary Flames. Captain Alex Peitrangelo buries one in the 2nd period on the way to a Blues 5-2 win, and that means another $200 for for a local children's charity, as part of the "Power Play For Kids" program.

Mary Greener, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Blues, and Meghan Mueller, Manager of Grants and Community Partnership for Mary Grove, joined us this morning to talk more about it.

For more information visit: http://www.AmerenMissouri.com/Blues