Cape Girardeau inmate walks away from work detail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say an 18-year-old who was serving a 30-day sentence at the Cape Girardeau city jail has fled from a work detail.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Dwayne Crawford Jr. of Cape Girardeau disappeared after he was assigned to sort trash at the city transfer station. Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Crawford was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

He began serving his sentence Tuesday for interfering or resisting arrest. Online court records show Crawford also pleaded guilty for marijuana possession earlier this month.

Information from: Southeast Missourian