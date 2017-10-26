× Cards add Mike Maddux as pitching coach

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Cardinals have announced that Mike Maddux has been named as the team’s pitching coach. Triple-A Memphis Pitching Coach Bryan Eversgerd will be promoted to the Cardinals Bullpen Coach for the 2018 season. The team says that Thursday’s announcement rounds out the team’s Major League coaching staff for 2018.

Maddux, 56, has served as a pitching coach with the Texas Rangers from 2009 to 2015 and the Washington Nationals from 2016 to 2017. He was part of six postseason teams, four with the Rangers and two with the Nationals. He is also the brother of pitching great Greg Maddux.

Eversgerd, 48, made two stints with St. Louis that included his Major League debut in 1994. He has served as pitching coach in the Cardinals organization for 15 seasons, including the last five with the Cardinals’ Memphis affiliate from 2013 to 2017. His teams won league championships with Memphis in 2017 and double-A Springfield in 2012.