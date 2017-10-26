Chimp attack survivor finds a new mission in life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. - Andrew Oberle survived being mauled from head to toe by chimpamzees in South Africa five years ago. After 26 surgeries, he's about to embark on a new job helping others who go through traumatic injuries. Oberle is helping to create a program at St. Louis University that will bring all patients services together to give patients even better care. Oberle knows the physical and mental struggle of living through pain and disfigurement. He is counseling other patients as they recover and also raising funds for the institute

Oberle will be speaking on fostering resilience after traumatic experience as part of a free event that is open to the public Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mission: St. Louis in the old YMCA building at 3108 N. Grand. Anyone interested in attending or speaking is asked to register via email at research_events@slu.edu or by calling 314-977-7742.