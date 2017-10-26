Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…OCTOBER 27, 2017

Another temperature flip for Friday…thanks to an impressive cold front rolling by early morning…swinging the winds to the northwest…a mix of clouds and sun…still windy…all day long…maybe a few spotty rain showers…very limited…49 for the high and dropping…maybe some snowflakes and/or flurries late Friday night and early Saturday morning…very limited but possible…then just cold all weekend long…warming up a little next week….the peak at Halloween…dry times and chilly…not real c old.