Florissant P.D. launches Resident Camera Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - The Florissant Police Department is starting a resident camera program with the goal of using home surveillance cameras as a second set of eyes for police when crime occurs.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a department spokesman, if you have a home surveillance camera, you can register it on the Florissant Police Department website. Once you do that, you will be added to a list. Then when crimes happen, officers will look through that list to see if there are any homes with surveillance cameras in the area.

Michael said police will not have any type of remote access to your camera and it is completely voluntary if you want to help.

“You're allowing the police department to knock on your door and say, 'Hey, you signed up for this. Can we check your video camera footage on such a such night between such and such time?' We don't care about any other situation. We just want to know what we are looking for and if you refuse to do so on that particular incident, that is completely fine,” Michael said.

Businesses can also sign up to be in the program.