Former Washington University dean sentenced for child porn

ST. LOUIS – A former dean at Washington University in St. Louis has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison in a federal child pornography case.

Justin Carroll was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Carroll is a 67-year-old former dean of students who spent 36 years at Washington University. He was indicted in January, placed on leave that month, and formally retired in February.

Federal prosecutors say Carroll was part of a group of people who shared child pornography online. He admitted viewing more than 15 child prn videos and more than 600 images of children engaged in sex acts.

