Fort Zumwalt East student dies after car crash

ST. LOUIS, MO — A personal tragedy has the parents of a Fort Zumwalt East student reminding people young and old to buckle up. Emily Oechsner, 16, was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday.

She wasn't wearing her seat belt. The school district confirms that Oechsner passed away.

Wednesday night at Zumwalt East students brought signs sharing there messages of support for Emily at the school's district championship soccer game. Some wore blue and carried blue balloons in Emily's honor. Players also gathered at midfield to pray for her speedy recovery.

School counselors are helping students cope with their feelings in the wake of the tragic crash.