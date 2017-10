Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Delayed flights, long lines at security, time away from the office, challenges managing workload. Those are all the nuisances, and more, that business travelers have had to deal with for decades. Are there any solutions to help ease the stress?

Mike McCormick, with the Global Business Travel Association, joined us live from New York with a solution.

To learn more visit: gbta.org