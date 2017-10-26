High school students come together to support friend involved in serious car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - A personal tragedy has the parents of a Fort Zumwalt student reminding young and old to buckle up. Their daughter did not wear her seatbelt and now she’s in a tough fight to recover from a devastating car accident. Wednesday night students at Fort Zumwalt East High School were sending prayers and warm thoughts to 16-year-old Emily Oechsner.

Fellow student Ashtyn Suttory said, “When something like this happens we all come together and we all support each other.”

At Wednesday night’s championship soccer game students were also focused on Emily. She was seriously injured in a car accident in St. Peters Tuesday evening.

Before the game began students, many wore blue to honor Emily, gathered at midfield to pray for the injured junior. Some of the young people fought back tears.

At times like this students put away any differences and unite. Some brought blue balloons others carried signs showing love and compassion for Emily and her family.

Student Olivia Vitale said, “When things like this happen people know we need to come together and have that support system that is going to get us through tragedies like this.”

Emily is a cheerleader, and the smile she shows at the game she carries through the halls of the high school.

Senior Joseph Boyle said, “What people love about Emily is her great smile and her laugh once you hear her laugh it’s contagious it just doesn’t stop. When she laughs everyone laughs so her personality brings a lot of fun to the school a lot of life.”

Ashtyn Suttory added, “We want her to know that we love her and we’re here to support her and her family through whatever happens.”

School counselors spent much of day helping students cope with their sadness and their worry, Wednesday night they turned their fear and concern into something positive.