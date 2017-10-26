× Inmate dies in custody at St. Louis County Justice Center

CLAYTON, Mo. _Authorities are investigating after an inmate died in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. According to the county, police arrested the individual on a warrant from Franklin County, on a drug-related charge.

The man was housed in a “waiting area” and was seen sleeping and snoring. Jail guards noticed he was not breathing and unresponsive a short time later. They called paramedics but life saving measures were unsuccessful.

One inmate says the man was dead for more than a half hour without anyone checking on him. However, the County Justice Service says videotape proves he was not left alone that long.

A toxicology report will be available in 12 weeks.

His name and age have not been released.