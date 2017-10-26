× Man dies while working in sewer line outside Chicago

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (AP) _ A man has died while working in a sewer line in suburban Chicago.

The Daily Herald reports firefighters worked roughly four hours Wednesday night to pull the worker out of a manhole in Streamwood, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago.

Streamwood Fire Chief Chris Clark says the contracted worker had been adding fiberglass lining to the sewer line. The lining hardens as it’s sprayed.

Clark says crews had to chip away at the lining to get to the worker. Firefighters did not realize he was dead until after he was pulled from the manhole. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Clark says local police and officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating what went wrong.

Additional information was not immediately available.