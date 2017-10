Maroon 5 to play St. Louis in 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — Maroon 5 will be playing the Scottrade Center on September 13, 2018. The band. Tickets for the “Red Pill Blues Tour” go on sale starting Saturday November 4th, 2017. Pre-sale begins October 30th.

Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues album will debut on November 3, 2017. A single off the album called “What Lovers Do” was recently released. It has already climbed to the top ten of the Top 40 charts. The video for the hit single has over 75 million views on YouTube.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Tacoma, WA in May 2018.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates: