ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Some of the most fun you'll have at a sporting event is watching the antics of the mascot. But who has the sweetest moves?

Sean Phillips, Marketing Director for Mid Rivers Mall, joined us to talk The 2nd annual "Mascot Dance Off Competition."

Mascot Bust a Move Dance Off

Saturday October 28th, 2017

11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Mid Rivers Mall in Center Court

1600 Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peters, Mo.

For more information visit: www.ShopMidRiversMall.com