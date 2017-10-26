Mother Model Management searching for new faces

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ They definitely have an eye for talent. The folks at Mother Model Management has discovered Ashton Kutcher, Karlie Kloss, Alana Arrington among others. Could you be next?
Mary Clarke tells us about three upcoming model searches.
MOTHER MODEL MANAGEMENT MODEL SEARCHES
Thursday, October 26th, 2017
6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
West County Center
80 W. County Center Dr.
Des Peres
MOTHER MODEL MANAGEMENT MODEL SEARCHES
Sunday, November 12th, 2017
2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Dave & Buster's
13857 Riverport Dr.
Maryland Heights
TRIBUTE FASHION FEST
Saturday, December 2nd, 2017
7:00 p.m.
St. Louis Union Station
1820 Market St.
Downtown St. Louis
For more information visit: www.TributeFashionFest.com
www.MotherModelManagement.com