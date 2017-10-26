Mother Model Management searching for new faces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ They definitely have an eye for talent. The folks at Mother Model Management has discovered Ashton Kutcher, Karlie Kloss, Alana Arrington among others. Could you be next?

Mary Clarke tells us about three upcoming model searches.

MOTHER MODEL MANAGEMENT MODEL SEARCHES

Thursday, October 26th, 2017

6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

West County Center

80 W. County Center Dr.

Des Peres

MOTHER MODEL MANAGEMENT MODEL SEARCHES

Sunday, November 12th, 2017

2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Dave & Buster's

13857 Riverport Dr.

Maryland Heights

TRIBUTE FASHION FEST

Saturday, December 2nd, 2017

7:00 p.m.

St. Louis Union Station

1820 Market St.

Downtown St. Louis

For more information visit: www.TributeFashionFest.com

www.MotherModelManagement.com