Olivette police investigating ‘stranger danger’ reports in Ladue School District

LADUE, Mo. – Olivette police are searching for a man who followed a girl after she left school. Investigators said this was the second such incident this week.

The girl, a fourth-grade student at Old Bonhomme Elementary School, was walking home Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. when she was approached by an Asian man driving a black, four-door vehicle. Police said the man got out of his vehicle and then the girl ran home.

The Ladue School District sent out an email to parents notifying them of the incident.

“A lot parents let their kids walk to and from school. It’s very much a village mentality; we all look out for each other’s kids,” said Lizzie Berman, a parent. “To hear about something like this happening, it’s terrifying.”

Earlier this week, police received a report from a woman that her 14-year-old daughter was approached by an Asian man while waiting for the bus to go to Parkway North High School around 6:55 a.m. on Monday. Police said the man approached the girl and tried talking with her.

The girl’s mother said the man chased her daughter after she wouldn’t come to his car when he asked her to come there. The mother said the man tried to persuade her to come to his car by saying he had received a phone call that someone needed help. The teen threw her umbrella at the man and ran back to her home once the man got out of his vehicle.

Neither girl was hurt in either incident. Police said they’re unsure if it’s the same man involved in both incidents, but they would like to talk to individual in each case.