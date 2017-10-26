Person trapped after lift topples in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — An articulating lift has toppled in the 1300 block of 6th Street in downtown St. Louis. The location is three blocks north of the Dome at the America’s Center. A street collapse appears to be responsible for the accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says that two people were trapped for a short time during this accident. The fire department and ambulances were at the scene to assist with the situation.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has been contacted about the street collapse. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.