Reward increased to $20K for information leading to arrest in quadruple homicide

CLAYTON, MO – Four people were killed in their Glasgow Village home in August and police still don’t have any leads in the case. That’s why CrimeStoppers is offering one of their largest rewards, $20,000 for an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest.

On August 24th St. Louis County police got a call for a welfare check after family members had not heard from loved ones and 57-year-old Patricia Steward didn’t show up for work.

Officers arrived at the house on Balmoral just before midnight. When they went inside they found four people shot and killed.

The victims were Steward, her 10-year-old son Terrence Dehart, her 20-year-old son Joseph Corley and Corley’s friend 18-year-old Deandre Kelly.

Police think the motive may have been robbery. Steward’s car was stolen and found a few hours later in St. Louis city, but what didn’t make sense to police officers was that there was no forced entry into the home.

“It doesn’t really appear that there was forced entry, it doesn’t appear that anything was disturbed or there was a struggle within the house,” said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire. “We do want to say that there were some things missing from the house so it may be a robbery.”

McGuire said because the call came in as a welfare check and not a shooting detectives did not have witnesses with a suspect description. That’s why they are offering a big reward for the public’s help.

“We think there is someone out there that has to know something,” McGuire said. “This is four people deceased in a home. There is one person out there that knows something and we really hope that person comes forward now that a $20,000 reward is on the table.”

You can email or call CrimeStoppers. That number is 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous. CrimeStoppers does not have a caller ID, voicemail or way to track an IP address.