(KTVI) - Lutheran North defensive end Ronnie Perkins was named a U.S. Army All-American on Thursday. Perkins has 51 D-I scholarship offers.
Ronnie Perkins Named U.S. Army All-American
-
Lutheran North senior Ronnie Perkins racking up offers
-
Dozens of dogs taken from hoarder in southwest Missouri
-
Take the family to Silver Dollar City this fall
-
Governor Greitens orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen soldier from St. Louis County
-
Jordanian soldier convicted in killing of 3 American troops
-
-
Jordan soldier says he fired at US troops in fear of attack
-
Missouri governor rappels into arena before Professional Bull Riding competition
-
After girlfriend dies in avalanche that he survived, climber takes his own life
-
Missouri, with a huge 1st quarter, ends 5-game skid
-
Hurricane relief concert appeal backed by former presidents raises $31M
-
-
South Grand Boulevard named one of the ‘Great Places in America’
-
Mexico and Canada slam U.S as NAFTA talks are pushed into 201
-
Bob Dole officially awarded the Congressional Gold Medal