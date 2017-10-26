Sexual harassment and assault awareness storms social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ "Me Too" are two simple social media words that have been used as a rallying cry against sexual harassment and assault for ten years. It's now gone viral since the Harvey Weinstein allegations and actress Alyssa Milano's hashtag #MeToo. Now allegations are flying around the world with former presidents, journalist, actors with mostly men being named.

What are the pros and cons of this social media campaign, and where can someone turn to find help? Cassie Wichlenski, SSM Health Depaul Hospital Clinical Social Worker, joined us at FOX 2 to tell us about it.

Resources:

YWCA Sexual Assault Center hotline: 314-531-7273

SSM Health Behavioral Health hotline: 1-800-426-2083

Safe Connections hotline: 314-531-2003

National Sexual Assault hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)