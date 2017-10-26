× St. Louis named #1 city for Major League Baseball fans

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Major League Baseball’s World Series between the Dodgers and Astros is in full swing. But, there is some exciting news for baseball fans in St. Louis.

Personal-finance website WalletHub has named St. Louis 2017’s City for MLB Baseball. The Gateway to the West drops to the #2 spot when you include fans for minor league teams and NCAA Baseball.

WalletHub says that they used this method to come up with the ranking, “To determine the best places to be a fan of America’s second most followed sport, WalletHub compared more than 360 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 31 key metrics. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.”

Baseball Fandom in St. Louis (1=Best; 182=Avg.):

1st – Performance Level of MLB Team(s)

30th – Performance Level of College Baseball Team(s)

19th – Avg. Ticket Price for MLB Game

1st – MLB Fan Engagement

St. Louis ranks 2nd overall and 2nd among large cities.

For the full report visit: WalletHub.com

Top 5 Towns for Baseball Fans: