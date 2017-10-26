Touring the Busch Shooting Range before grand opening

ST. LOUIS - Conservationists, sharp shooters, and novices will enjoy the latest addition to the August A. Busch Conservation Area. Fox 2-KPLR 11's Patrick Clark takes us on a tour of their new gun ranges and eco-minded design.
