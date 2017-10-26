× U of Illinois to honor only alumnus to earn Medal of Honor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois is honoring its only alumnus to earn the Medal of Honor.

Major Kenneth D. Bailey of Danville graduated from the university in 1935. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for leading his company in defending an airfield during the Guadalcanal campaign in 1942. According to the citation, Bailey led his troops in fierce hand-to-hand combat for 10 hours despite having a severe head wound.

Bailey was killed by a sniper two weeks later.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military service award for valor in action against an enemy.

The ceremony honoring Bailey is scheduled for Friday at Main Library in Urbana.