× U of Illinois wants alumni stories for oral history project

URBANA, Ill. – The University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana plans to set up a microphone this weekend during Homecoming festivities to record alumni’s campus stories for an oral history project.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the “Voices of Illinois” effort from the University Archives aims to collect stories about campus life from students, faculty and alumni and put them online, making them available to the public and historians. The microphone will be at the Undergraduate Library, where a kickoff event is planned Friday afternoon.

Trained graduate students will record the oral histories in 20-to-30 minute interviews. Several interviews can be done at once. School officials say this is the first general effort to record alumni stories during homecoming. The university previously has recorded stories from specific groups of graduates, such as World War II veterans.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com