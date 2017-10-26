Water main break closes S. Grand between Chippewa, Winnebago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A water main break in south St. Louis is causing traffic detours Thursday morning (Oct. 27). Part of South Grand Boulevard is closed between Chippewa and Winnebago streets while crews worked to fix the water main break at South Grand and Phillips Place. The MetroBus 70 Grand route is also being detoured.

St. Louis City Water crews brought out the jackhammers and began repairs around 1:30 a.m. after the water main break caused part of the pavement to buckle and water to shoot out from the roadway.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.