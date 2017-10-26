Window washer surprises kids in costume at a St. Louis children’s hospital

ST. LOUIS, MO — A window washer gave kids at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital a super surprise. Rob, an independent window washer from Lebanon, Missouri, dressed up as Captain America to wash the hospital’s windows Wednesday.

A representative from the hospital tells FOX 2 that Rob washes the windows twice a year. He likes to complete the Fall job around Halloween so that he can dress up and bring smiles to the faces of patients and their families. Last year, Rob dressed as Batman.